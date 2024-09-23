053208079 UNITED BANK Routing Number

053208079 UNITED BANK Routing Number

053208079 is a routing number used for UNITED BANK in VA. This routing number supports ACH transfers.

Routing Number053208079
BankUNITED BANK
ACH TransferYes
Wire TransferNo
ACH vs Wire transfers

Confused about ACH transfers and wire transfers? Both methods electronically move money, but they differ in speed and cost.

ACH (Automated Clearing House) transfers are like sending a check electronically. They take a few business days to complete as they go through a central network for verification. The upside? They're generally free or very low-cost. Perfect for regular bill payments or direct deposits.

Wire transfers, on the other hand, are speedier. They zip directly between banks, often on the same business day, sometimes even instantly. But for this privilege, you'll pay a fee, typically ranging from $25 to $50. So, wire transfers are ideal for urgent transactions or international transfers that ACH can't handle.

053208079 doesn’t support Wire transfers
053208079 supports ACH transfers

Where is a routing number on a check?

Your bank routing number can be found at the bottom left corner of a check. Here’s how to find your routing number and account number on any check issued by your bank.
Routing number on a check
Routing number online

How to find your routing number online

Here are some of the ways to find your number online:
  1. On this website – We've listed routing numbers for some of the biggest banks in the US.
  2. Online banking – You’ll be able to get your bank's routing number by logging into online banking.
  3. Check or statement – bank-issued check or bank statement.
  4. Fedwire – You can look up your routing number on the official website of the Federal Reserve.
To make sure the bank can process your payment securely and quickly, you should always check routing numbers – including numbers on this page – with your bank or your recipient.

Routing numbers, SWIFT codes, BIC and IBANs – what’s the difference?

You’ll need a few details to send or receive a wire transfer – either here in the US or internationally.
Routing numbers help identify banks when processing domestic ACH payments or wire transfers. But only in the United States. You don't need one to make a payment to your friend in France, for example.
SWIFT codes, like routing numbers, also identify banks and financial institutions. This time for international payments. They're sometimes known as BIC codes (Bank Identification Codes)
IBANs (international bank account numbers) identify individual bank accounts. They're issued by many banks in Europe, but banks elsewhere in the world are starting to adopt them as well.
