082974332 ARVEST BANK Routing Number
082974332 is a routing number used for ARVEST BANK in AR.
|Routing Number
|082974332
|Bank
|ARVEST BANK
ACH vs Wire transfers
Confused about ACH transfers and wire transfers? Both methods electronically move money, but they differ in speed and cost.
ACH (Automated Clearing House) transfers are like sending a check electronically. They take a few business days to complete as they go through a central network for verification. The upside? They're generally free or very low-cost. Perfect for regular bill payments or direct deposits.
Wire transfers, on the other hand, are speedier. They zip directly between banks, often on the same business day, sometimes even instantly. But for this privilege, you'll pay a fee, typically ranging from $25 to $50. So, wire transfers are ideal for urgent transactions or international transfers that ACH can't handle.
Other ARVEST BANK routing numbers
082001522
082900872
082902566
082902634
082904687
082905725
082907011
082907066
082907532
082908722
082908816
082974332
091908179
091916051
101001500
101014759
101101523
101103440
101218490
101289432
103009982
103012788
103100328
103100823
103107897
Where is a routing number on a check?
How to find your routing number onlineHere are some of the ways to find your number online:
- On this website – We've listed routing numbers for some of the biggest banks in the US.
- Online banking – You’ll be able to get your bank's routing number by logging into online banking.
- Check or statement – bank-issued check or bank statement.
- Fedwire – You can look up your routing number on the official website of the Federal Reserve.