082001522 ARVEST BANK-FAYETTEVILLE Routing Number

082001522 is a routing number used for ARVEST BANK-FAYETTEVILLE in AR.

Routing Number082001522
BankARVEST BANK-FAYETTEVILLE

ACH vs Wire transfers

Confused about ACH transfers and wire transfers? Both methods electronically move money, but they differ in speed and cost.

ACH (Automated Clearing House) transfers are like sending a check electronically. They take a few business days to complete as they go through a central network for verification. The upside? They're generally free or very low-cost. Perfect for regular bill payments or direct deposits.

Wire transfers, on the other hand, are speedier. They zip directly between banks, often on the same business day, sometimes even instantly. But for this privilege, you'll pay a fee, typically ranging from $25 to $50. So, wire transfers are ideal for urgent transactions or international transfers that ACH can't handle.

Other ARVEST BANK-FAYETTEVILLE routing numbers

Browse other ARVEST BANK-FAYETTEVILLE routing numbers for ARVEST BANK-FAYETTEVILLE.

082001522

P.O. BOX 799, LOWELL, AR, 72745

082900872

PO BOX 799, LOWELL, AR, 72745

082902566

PO BOX 799, LOWELL, AR, 72745

082902634

P.O. BOX 799, LOWELL, AR, 72745

082904687

P.O. BOX 799, LOWELL, AR, 72745

082905725

P.O. BOX 799, LOWELL, AR, 72745

082907011

PO BOX 799, LOWELL, AR, 72745

082907066

PO BOX 799, LOWELL, AR, 72745

082907532

P O BOX 325, YELLVILLE, AR, 72687

082908722

PO BOX 799, LOWELL, AR, 72745

082908816

202 S GOOD SPRINGS ROAD, LOWELL, AR, 72745

082974332

PO BOX 799, LOWELL, AR, 72745

091908179

P.O. BOX 70, KIMBALL, MN, 55353

091916051

PO BOX 70, KIMBALL, MN, 55353

101001500

PO BOX 799, LOWELL, AR, 72745

101014759

PO BOX 799, LOWELL, AR, 72745

101101523

PO BOX 799, LOWELL, AR, 72745

101103440

PO BOX 799, LOWELL, AR, 72745

101218490

P.O. BOX 799, LOWELL, AR, 72745

101289432

P.O. BOX 799, LOWELL, AR, 72745

103009982

P.O. BOX 799, LOWELL, AR, 72745

103012788

P.O. BOX 799, LOWELL, AR, 72745

103100328

P.O. BOX 799, LOWELL, AR, 72745

103100823

P.O. BOX 799, LOWELL, AR, 72745

103107897

P.O. BOX 799, LOWELL, AR, 72745

103111841

P.O. BOX 799, LOWELL, AR, 72745

103112976

PO BOX 799, LOWELL, AR, 72745

103189378

PO BOX 799, LOWELL, AR, 72745

103903376

P.O. BOX 799, LOWELL, AR, 72745

Where is a routing number on a check?

Your bank routing number can be found at the bottom left corner of a check. Here’s how to find your routing number and account number on any check issued by your bank.
Routing number on a check
Routing number online

How to find your routing number online

Here are some of the ways to find your number online:
  1. On this website – We've listed routing numbers for some of the biggest banks in the US.
  2. Online banking – You’ll be able to get your bank's routing number by logging into online banking.
  3. Check or statement – bank-issued check or bank statement.
  4. Fedwire – You can look up your routing number on the official website of the Federal Reserve.
To make sure the bank can process your payment securely and quickly, you should always check routing numbers – including numbers on this page – with your bank or your recipient.

Routing numbers, SWIFT codes, BIC and IBANs – what’s the difference?

You’ll need a few details to send or receive a wire transfer – either here in the US or internationally.
Routing numbers help identify banks when processing domestic ACH payments or wire transfers. But only in the United States. You don't need one to make a payment to your friend in France, for example.
SWIFT codes, like routing numbers, also identify banks and financial institutions. This time for international payments. They're sometimes known as BIC codes (Bank Identification Codes)
IBANs (international bank account numbers) identify individual bank accounts. They're issued by many banks in Europe, but banks elsewhere in the world are starting to adopt them as well.
Find Swift Codes