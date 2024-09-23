082907545 BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. Routing Number
082907545 is a routing number used for BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. in VA.
|Routing Number
|082907545
|Bank
|BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.
ACH vs Wire transfers
Confused about ACH transfers and wire transfers? Both methods electronically move money, but they differ in speed and cost.
ACH (Automated Clearing House) transfers are like sending a check electronically. They take a few business days to complete as they go through a central network for verification. The upside? They're generally free or very low-cost. Perfect for regular bill payments or direct deposits.
Wire transfers, on the other hand, are speedier. They zip directly between banks, often on the same business day, sometimes even instantly. But for this privilege, you'll pay a fee, typically ranging from $25 to $50. So, wire transfers are ideal for urgent transactions or international transfers that ACH can't handle.
Other BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. routing numbers
011000138
011000206
011000390
011001742
011100012
011100805
011100892
011100915
011101529
011101752
011103080
011104047
011200051
011200365
011201539
011300605
011301646
011302030
011302357
011302438
011400178
011400495
011401685
011500010
011500337
011501035
011501077
011801007
011801052
011804185
011900254
011900445
011900571
011900652
011901350
011901402
011901651
011903688
021000322
021001318
021100329
021103274
021109935
021110924
021113086
021200339
021202162
021202609
021202968
021203349
021203501
021204652
021205017
021207031
021300019
021300776
021302622
021404465
021411089
021900325
021901748
022000127
022300160
026007508
026009593
028000325
031100160
031200772
031201111
031202084
031203054
031203326
031205065
031300669
031304050
031902096
051000017
051000101
051400361
051400507
051400646
051407050
052000168
052000896
052001633
053000196
053100025
053100258
053100559
053100698
053101396
053102463
053107989
053109204
053109505
053200064
053200446
053201610
053900377
053904483
054000551
054001204
055002341
055003162
055003272
056001011
056007387
056009110
061000052
061000078
061001323
061112788
061200865
061302417
063000047
063100277
063100552
063100620
063100714
063103193
063104215
063104697
063104972
063105683
063106006
063106129
063106145
063106268
063107393
063107610
063109058
063110092
063112294
063200407
063201040
064000020
064100852
064101178
064101385
064101673
064107046
064208194
066005311
066005502
066007681
067001097
067002436
067003985
067005475
067005679
067006063
067006238
067007130
067007758
067007949
067008579
067008582
067014026
071000039
071000505
071103619
071214579
071923284
072000805
072412435
072413609
073000176
073918598
073921763
081000032
081000058
081001413
081200544
081211135
081221497
081500875
081501065
081502556
081502899
081514146
081517897
081904808
082000073
082900429
082900487
082907464
082907545
082908560
084000819
084301767
086500087
101000035
101001173
101001911
101100045
101200929
101901820
102200229
102201244
102202528
103000017
121000044
121000345
121404048
122000616
272471674
103912480
107000327
107000796
107001258
107005607
111000012
111000025
111000258
111300932
111300945
111901302
112002080
112200303
112201027
112202262
112202903
112203216
113000023
113001268
114000019
114000653
114017714
114900025
114913164
121000358
121103886
121108250
121141822
121200158
122000030
122000043
122000661
122101706
122400724
123000165
123103716
123308825
124303065
125000024
211371418
211470076
211470319
211871277
211970026
221172513
221270295
221270347
221272390
221272442
221371246
231270793
231371841
236073474
BOFAUS3N
BOFAUS6S
263186541
267086058
267090536
307072278
311073140
041251245
311093120
314072986
322170016
Where is a routing number on a check?
How to find your routing number onlineHere are some of the ways to find your number online:
- On this website – We've listed routing numbers for some of the biggest banks in the US.
- Online banking – You’ll be able to get your bank's routing number by logging into online banking.
- Check or statement – bank-issued check or bank statement.
- Fedwire – You can look up your routing number on the official website of the Federal Reserve.