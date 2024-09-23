061000052 BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. Routing Number

061000052 is a routing number used for BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. in VA. This routing number supports ACH transfers.

Routing Number061000052
BankBANK OF AMERICA, N.A.
ACH TransferYes
Wire TransferNo

061000052 BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. Routing Number

061000052 is a routing number used for BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. in VA. This routing number supports ACH transfers.

Routing Number061000052
BankBANK OF AMERICA, N.A.
ACH TransferYes
Wire TransferNo
  • 2.49 USD
  • 3.77 USDOur fee
  • 6.26 USDTotal fees
  • =
    993.74 USDTotal amount we’ll convert
  • ×
    0.8958
Send money now 🚀

See if you can save when sending money to the US.

International payments can be expensive and slow. With many providers hiding fees in their exchange rate.

Check how much an international transfer costs with Wise using our calculator.

We use the mid-market rate and show fees upfront, so you’ll know exactly how much it’ll cost before you hit send.

Wise supports international money transfers to 160 countries in 40 currencies.

ACH vs Wire transfers

Confused about ACH transfers and wire transfers? Both methods electronically move money, but they differ in speed and cost.

ACH (Automated Clearing House) transfers are like sending a check electronically. They take a few business days to complete as they go through a central network for verification. The upside? They're generally free or very low-cost. Perfect for regular bill payments or direct deposits.

Wire transfers, on the other hand, are speedier. They zip directly between banks, often on the same business day, sometimes even instantly. But for this privilege, you'll pay a fee, typically ranging from $25 to $50. So, wire transfers are ideal for urgent transactions or international transfers that ACH can't handle.

061000052 doesn’t support Wire transfers
061000052 supports ACH transfers

Other BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. routing numbers

Browse other BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. routing numbers for BANK OF AMERICA, N.A..

011000138

8001 VILLA PARK DRIVE, HENRICO, VA, 23228

011000206

PO BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

011000390

PO BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

011001742

PO BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

011100012

PO BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

011100805

P.O. BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

011100892

P.O. BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

011100915

P.O. BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

011101529

P.O. BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

011101752

PO BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

011103080

PO BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

011104047

PO BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

011200051

PO BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

011200365

8001 VILLA PARK DRIVE, HENRICO, VA, 23228

011201539

PO BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

011300605

P.O. BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

011301646

PO BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

011302030

PO BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

011302357

PO BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

011302438

PO BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

011400178

1400 BEST PLAZA DR, RICHMOND, VA, 23227

011400495

8001 VILLA PARK DRIVE, HENRICO, VA, 23228

011401685

PO BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

011500010

8001 VILLA PARK DRIVE, HENRICO, VA, 23228

011500337

PO BOX 27025, RICHMOND, CT, 23261

011501035

PO BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

011501077

PO BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

011801007

PO BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

011801052

PO BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

011804185

PO BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

011900254

PO BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

011900445

PO BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

011900571

8001 VILLA PARK DRIVE, HENRICO, VA, 23228

011900652

PO BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

011901350

PO BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

011901402

PO BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

011901651

PO BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

011903688

PO BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

021000322

VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

021001318

PO BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

021100329

VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

021103274

VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

021109935

VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

021110924

VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

021113086

PO BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

021200339

8001 VILLA PARK DRIVE, HENRICO, VA, 23228

021202162

VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

021202609

VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

021202968

VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

021203349

VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

021203501

VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

021204652

VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

021205017

1400 BEST PLAZA DR, RICHMOND, VA, 23227

021207031

1400 BEST PLAZA DR, RICHMOND, VA, 23227

021300019

VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23227

021300776

VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

021302622

VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

021404465

VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

021411089

1400 BEST PLAZA DR, RICHMOND, VA, 22322

021900325

VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

021901748

VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

022000127

8001 VILLA PARK DRIVE, HENRICO, VA, 23228

022300160

VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

026007508

VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

026009593

P.O. BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

028000325

VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

031100160

ATTN: ACH COORDINATOR/MS2912, WILMINGTON, DE, 19801

031200772

PO BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

031201111

PO BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

031202084

PO BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

031203054

PO BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

031203326

PO BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

031205065

PO BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

031300669

8001 VILLA PARK DRIVE, HENRICO, VA, 23228

031304050

PO BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

031902096

PO BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

051000017

8001 VILLA PARK DRIVE, HENRICO, VA, 23228

051000101

PO BOX 27025, VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

051400361

PO BOX 27025, VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

051400507

PO BOX 27025, VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

051400646

PO BOX 27025, VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

051407050

PO BOX 27025, VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

052000168

PO BOX 27025, VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

052000896

PO BOX 27025, VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

052001633

8001 VILLA PARK DRIVE, HENRICO, VA, 23228

053000196

P O BOX 27025, VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

053100025

PO BOX 27025, VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

053100258

PO BOX 27025, VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

053100559

PO BOX 27025, VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

053100698

PO BOX 27025, VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

053101396

PO BOX 27025, VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

053102463

PO BOX 27025, VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

053107989

PO BOX 27025, VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

053109204

PO BOX 27025, VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

053109505

PO BOX 27025, VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

053200064

PO BOX 27025, VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

053200446

PO BOX 27025, VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

053201610

PO BOX 27025, VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

053900377

PO BOX 27025, VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

053904483

8001 VILLA PARK DRIVE, HENRICO, VA, 23228

054000551

PO BOX 27025, VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

054001204

8001 VILLA PARK DRIVE, HENRICO, VA, 23228

055002341

PO BOX 27025, VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

055003162

PO BOX 27025, VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

055003272

PO BOX 27025, VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

056001011

PO BOX 27025, VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

056007387

PO BOX 27025, VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

056009110

VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

061000052

8001 VILLA PARK DRIVE, HENRICO, VA, 23228

061000078

PO BOX 27025, VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

061001323

PO BOX 27025, VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

061112788

PO BOX 27025, VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

061200865

PO BOX 27025, VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

061302417

VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

063000047

PO BOX 27025, VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

063100277

8001 VILLA PARK DRIVE, HENRICO, VA, 23228

063100552

PO BOX 27025, VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

063100620

PO BOX 27025, VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

063100714

PO BOX 27025, VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

063103193

PO BOX 27025, VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

063104215

PO BOX 27025, VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

063104697

PO BOX 27025, VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

063104972

PO BOX 27025, VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

063105683

PO BOX 27025, VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

063106006

PO BOX 27025, VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

063106129

PO BOX 27025, VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

063106145

620 SOUTH TRYON STREET, CHARLOTTE, NC, 28255

063106268

PO BOX 27025, VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

063107393

PO BOX 27025, VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

063107610

PO BOX 27025, VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

063109058

PO BOX 27025, VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

063110092

PO BOX 27025, VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

063112294

PO BOX 27025, VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

063200407

PO BOX 27025, VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

063201040

VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

064000020

8001 VILLA PARK DRIVE, HENRICO, VA, 23228

064100852

VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

064101178

VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

064101385

VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

064101673

VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

064107046

VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

064208194

VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

066005311

VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

066005502

VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

066007681

VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

067001097

PO BOX 27025, VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

067002436

PO BOX 27025, VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

067003985

PO BOX 27025, VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

067005475

PO BOX 27025, VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

067005679

PO BOX 27025, VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

067006063

PO BOX 27025, VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

067006238

PO BOX 27025, VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

067007130

PO BOX 27025, VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

067007758

PO BOX 27025, VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

067007949

PO BOX 27025, VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

067008579

PO BOX 27025, VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

067008582

PO BOX 27025, VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

067014026

PO BOX 27025, VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

071000039

P O BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

071000505

SUITE 823, CHICAGO, IL, 60661

071103619

P O BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

071214579

8001 VILLA PARK DRIVE, HENRICO, VA, 23228

071923284

P O BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

072000805

8001 VILLA PARK DRIVE, HENRICO, VA, 23228

072412435

241 E SAGINAW ST, EAST LANSING, MI, 48826

072413609

1400 BEST PLAZA, RICHMOND, VA, 23227

073000176

8001 VILLA PARK DRIVE, HENRICO, VA, 23228

073918598

P O BOX27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

073921763

P O BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

081000032

8001 VILLA PARK DRIVE, HENRICO, VA, 23228

081000058

VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

081001413

VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

081200544

VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

081211135

VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

081221497

VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

081500875

VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

081501065

VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

081502556

VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

081502899

VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

081514146

VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

081517897

VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

081904808

VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

082000073

8001 VILLA PARK DRIVE, HENRICO, VA, 23228

082900429

VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

082900487

VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

082907464

VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

082907545

VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

082908560

VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

084000819

VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

084301767

1400 BEST PLAZA DR, RICHMOND, VA, 23227

086500087

VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

101000035

PO BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

101001173

PO BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

101001911

PO BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

101100045

PO BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

101200929

P O BOX 27029, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

101901820

P O BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

102200229

P O BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

102201244

PO BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

102202528

P O BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

103000017

8001 VILLA PARK DRIVE, HENRICO, VA, 23228

121000044

PO BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

121000345

PO BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

121404048

1525 W 820 N, PROVO, UT, 84601

122000616

PO BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

272471674

PO BOX 27025, VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

103912480

P O BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

107000327

8001 VILLA PARK DRIVE, HENRICO, VA, 23228

107000796

P O BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

107001258

VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

107005607

P O BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

111000012

1401 Elm Street 2nd Floor, Dallas, TX, 75202

111000025

8001 VILLA PARK DRIVE, HENRICO, VA, 23228

111000258

8001 VILLA PARK DRIVE, HENRICO, VA, 23228

111300932

8001 VILLA PARK DRIVE, HENRICO, VA, 23228

111300945

8001 VILLA PARK DRIVE, HENRICO, VA, 23228

111901302

8001 VILLA PARK DRIVE, HENRICO, VA, 23228

112002080

8001 VILLA PARK DRIVE, HENRICO, VA, 23228

112200303

8001 VILLA PARK DRIVE, HENRICO, VA, 23228

112201027

8001 VILLA PARK DRIVE, HENRICO, VA, 23228

112202262

8001 VILLA PARK DRIVE, HENRICO, VA, 23228

112202903

8001 VILLA PARK DRIVE, HENRICO, VA, 23228

112203216

8001 VILLA PARK DRIVE, HENRICO, VA, 23228

113000023

8001 VILLA PARK DRIVE, HENRICO, VA, 23228

113001268

8001 VILLA PARK DRIVE, HENRICO, VA, 23228

114000019

8001 VILLA PARK DRIVE, HENRICO, VA, 23228

114000653

8001 VILLA PARK DRIVE, HENRICO, VA, 23228

114017714

8001 VILLA PARK DRIVE, HENRICO, VA, 23228

114900025

8001 VILLA PARK DRIVE, HENRICO, VA, 23228

114913164

8001 VILLA PARK DRIVE, HENRICO, VA, 23228

121000358

8001 VILLA PARK DRIVE, HENRICO, VA, 23228

121103886

PO BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

121108250

PO BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

121141822

PO BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

121200158

PO BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

122000030

8001 VILLA PARK DRIVE, HENRICO, VA, 23228

122000043

PO BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

122000661

PO BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

122101706

8001 VILLA PARK DRIVE, HENRICO, VA, 23228

122400724

8001 VILLA PARK DRIVE, HENRICO, VA, 23228

123000165

PO BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

123103716

8001 VILLA PARK DRIVE, HENRICO, VA, 23228

123308825

1400 BEST PLAZA DRIVE, RICHMOND, VA, 23227

124303065

8001 VILLA PARK, HENRICO, VA, 23228

125000024

8001 VILLA PARK DRIVE, HENRICO, VA, 23228

211371418

PO BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

211470076

PO BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

211470319

PO BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

211871277

PO BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

211970026

1400 BEST PLAZA DR, RICHMOND, VA, 23227

221172513

VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

221270295

VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

221270347

VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

221272390

VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

221272442

VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23227

221371246

VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

231270793

PO BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

231371841

8001 VILLA PARK DRIVE, HENRICO, VA, 23228

236073474

PO BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

BOFAUS3N

222 BROADWAY, NEW YORK, NY, 10038

BOFAUS6S

555 CALIFORNIA STREET, SAN FRANCISCO, CA, 94104

263186541

VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

267086058

PO BOX 27025, VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

267090536

VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

307072278

P O BOX 27025, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

311073140

8001 VILLA PARK DRIVE, HENRICO, VA, 23228

041251245

WILMINGTON, DE

311093120

8001 VILLA PARK DRIVE, HENRICO, VA, 23228

314072986

8001 VILLA PARK DRIVE, HENRICO, VA, 23228

322170016

VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

322170692

VA2-430-01-01, RICHMOND, VA, 23261

323070380

8001 VILLA PARK DRIVE, HENRICO, VA, 23228

BOFAUS3NXXX

100 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC, 28255

Where is a routing number on a check?

Your bank routing number can be found at the bottom left corner of a check. Here’s how to find your routing number and account number on any check issued by your bank.
Routing number on a check
Routing number online

How to find your routing number online

Here are some of the ways to find your number online:
  1. On this website – We've listed routing numbers for some of the biggest banks in the US.
  2. Online banking – You’ll be able to get your bank's routing number by logging into online banking.
  3. Check or statement – bank-issued check or bank statement.
  4. Fedwire – You can look up your routing number on the official website of the Federal Reserve.
To make sure the bank can process your payment securely and quickly, you should always check routing numbers – including numbers on this page – with your bank or your recipient.

Routing numbers, SWIFT codes, BIC and IBANs – what’s the difference?

You’ll need a few details to send or receive a wire transfer – either here in the US or internationally.
Routing numbers help identify banks when processing domestic ACH payments or wire transfers. But only in the United States. You don't need one to make a payment to your friend in France, for example.
SWIFT codes, like routing numbers, also identify banks and financial institutions. This time for international payments. They're sometimes known as BIC codes (Bank Identification Codes)
IBANs (international bank account numbers) identify individual bank accounts. They're issued by many banks in Europe, but banks elsewhere in the world are starting to adopt them as well.
Find Swift Codes