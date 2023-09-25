Send money using POLi

What is POLi money transfer?
Sending a POLi money transfer is familiar and convenient, and often comes with some of the lowest fees available. POLi is supported by some of our largest banks - and you can easily arrange your payment online or in your bank’s mobile app.
Usually all you’ll need to do is to select POLi when you set up your payment and log into your own bank’s mobile or online banking. Add the reference for your Wise payment, to make sure your money can be identified - and you’re done.
To make a POLi money transfer with Wise you’ll need to fund your Wise payment from a bank account in your own name - or the name of your business if you’ve got a Wise Business account. If you have a joint account you may be asked to verify this - it’s all part of keeping you and your money safe.
