International wire transfer
International wire transfer fee: how much does it cost to transfer EUR to UAH?
Pay a small, flat fee and percentage
To send money in EUR to UAH, you pay a small, flat fee of 0.39 EUR + 0.71% of the amount that's converted (you'll always see the total cost upfront).
Fee depends on your chosen transfer type
Some transfer types have different fees which are usually tiny.
No hidden fees
No big fees, hidden or otherwise. So it's cheaper than what you're used to.
How long does an international wire transfer take?
On many popular routes, Wise can wire your money within one day, as a same day transfer, or even an instant money transfer.
Sometimes, different payment methods or routine checks may affect the international wire transfer delivery time. We’ll always keep you updated, and you can track each step in your account.
How to send money from EUR to UAH
Register for free.
Sign up online or in our app for free. All you need is an email address, or a Google or Facebook account.
Choose an amount to send.
Tell us how much you want to send. We’ll show you our fees upfront, and tell you when your money should arrive.
Add recipient’s bank details.
Fill in the details of your recipient’s bank account.
Verify your identity.
For some currencies, or for large transfers, we need a photo of your ID. This helps us keep your money safe.
Pay for your transfer.
Send your money with a bank transfer, or a debit or credit card.
That’s it.
We’ll handle the rest. You can track your transfer in your account, and we'll tell your recipient it's coming.
Protecting you and your money
Safeguarded with leading banks
We hold your money with established financial institutions, so it's separate from our own accounts and in our normal course of business not accessible to our partners. Read more here.
Audited regularly
We make sure your money’s secure, and that Wise is financially stable. As we’re not a bank, your money isn’t FSCS protected — instead we safeguard it.
Extra-secure transactions
We use 2-factor authentication to protect your account and transactions. That means you — and only you — can get to your money.
Data protection
We’re committed to keeping your personal data safe, and we’re transparent in how we collect, process, and store it.
Dedicated anti-fraud team
We work round the clock to keep your account and money protected from even the most sophisticated fraud.
Wire money abroad with the most international app
Looking for an app to wire money abroad? Sending money is easy with Wise app.
- Cheaper transfers abroad - free from hidden fees and exchange rate markups.
- Check exchange rates - see on the app how exchange rates have changed over time.
- Repeat your previous transfers - save the details, and make your monthly payments easier.
Wise works nearly everywhere
