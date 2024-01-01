BDT to SRD Exchange Rate Chart

Tk1,000 BDT = $0,2907 SRD

Stredový kurz o 06:07 UTC
Sledujte výmenný kurz

Graf konverzie BDT na SRD

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Stredový kurz

SRD

  • Bangladéšska taka
    Bangladéšska taka

    Mena používaná v Bangladéšskej ľudovej republike je bangladéšska taka. Bangladéšska taka je zastúpená kódom BDT. "Tk" je jej oficiálnym symbolom, spoločne s bengálskym symbolom টাকা. Najčastejšie sa BDT vymieňa za americký dolár (USD).

  • Surinamský dolár
    Surinamský dolár

