KM1,000 BAM = zł2,230 PLN

Stredový kurz o 02:08 UTC
Graf konverzie BAM na PLN

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Stredový kurz

PLN

  • Bosniansko-hercegovinská konvertibilná marka
    Bosniansko-hercegovinská konvertibilná marka

  • Poľský zlotý
    Poľský zlotý

    Poľský zlotý je oficiálnou menou Poľska. Najpopulárnejšia výmena zlotých je oproti euru. Jeho menovým kódom je PLN a symbolom zł. Jeho konverzný faktor má 6 platných číslic. Je to fiat mena.

