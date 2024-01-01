AZN to JMD Exchange Rate Chart

With Wise's Currency Charts, you can easily explore historical market data and analyse trends for any currency pair over time.

Our interactive charts use real-time mid-market exchange rates and allow you to view data over a range of periods, including up to the last 5 years. To access a chart, simply choose your two currencies and view detailed insights.

man.1,000 AZN = J$92,61 JMD

Stredový kurz o 23:08 UTC
Sledujte výmenný kurz

Graf konverzie AZN na JMD

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Stredový kurz

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Čakáte na lepší kurz?

Nastavte si upozornenie a my vás budeme informovať, keď sa to zlepší. A vďaka našim každodenným sumarizujúcim správam už nikdy nezmeškáte najnovšie správy.

JMD

Learn more about these currencies

Top currency charts for Azerbajdžanský manat

Other users have looked at the following popular currency charts.

AZN to USD chart

AZN to INR chart

AZN to SGD chart

AZN to EUR chart

AZN to NZD chart

AZN to CAD chart

AZN to GBP chart

AZN to AUD chart

Embed this chart on your website with our FX widget

The ultimate solution to enhance your website's financial content and provide your visitors with up-to-the-minute exchange rate information.

Our widget is designed to seamlessly integrate into your website, offering valuable real-time currency data to your users without hassle. Whether you run a finance blog, e-commerce site, or travel platform, our Forex Widget can be a valuable addition to engage and inform your audience.

Get the FX widgetTerms & Conditions

Download Our Currency Converter App

See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often - or just want to keep an eye on - to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.