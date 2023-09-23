Skip to main content

Send money to UnionPay

Send money to UnionPay from our website or mobile app, in just a few clicks. Join over 16 million people who choose Wise for fast and secure money transfers.
Availability of the payment type depends on the currency or the region.
Over 16 million customers
FCA regulated
We charge as little as possible. No subscription

Sending 1,000.00 EUR withRecipient gets(Total after fees)Transfer feeExchange rate(1 EUR CNY)
WiseCheapest7,675.23 CNYSave up to 356.35 CNY12.38 EUR7.77144Mid-market rate
Remitly7,649.36 CNY- 25.87 CNY3.99 EUR7.68000
OFX7,531.40 CNY- 143.83 CNY0.00 EUR7.53140
Rabobank7,500.17 CNY- 175.06 CNY16.00 EUR7.62212
LaCaixa7,318.88 CNY- 356.35 CNY36.00 EUR7.59220
We’re on a mission to bring transparency to finance, for people without borders. We charge as little as possible, and we always show you upfront. No hidden fees. No bad exchange rates. No surprises. How do we collect this data?

How to send money to UnionPay in 3 easy steps

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.1.alt

    Enter amount to send in EUR

    Pay in EUR with your chosen payment method.

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.2.alt

    Choose recipient

    Select who you want to send money to.

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.3.alt

    Send EUR with a chosen payment method, and receive CNY to UnionPay

    The recipient gets money in CNY directly from Wise’s local bank account.

Wise is easy.

How to send money to UnionPay

  1. Just tap in how much, and where to.
  2. Then make a local payment to Wise, whether it's with a bank transfer, swift or your debit or credit card.
  3. And that's it.

Wise converts your money at the 'inter-bank' rate – the real rate – so you save big time (even versus the guys saying there's 'zero' commission). On Wise, there's no room for sneaky bank surcharges or creeping hidden charges.

What is UnionPay money transfer?

A UnionPay card money transfer can get money to friends and family in China easily and conveniently.

Wise provides UnionPay card money transfers to personal card holders, where the UnionPay account is in CNY, has been opened with a Chinese national ID, and supports UnionPay’s MoneyExpress service.

Wise UnionPay card money transfers are offered in 21 supported currencies, when the sender is based in a country where UnionPay can process payments, and the UnionPay card is aligned to an account with a Chinese bank that accepts incoming international transfers.

You can make a UnionPay card money transfer up to the value of 18,000 CNY per transaction. UnionPay card accounts can receive up to 10,000 USD or the CNY equivalent per day, or 50,000 USD per year. This total amount includes payments made through Wise and alternative services providing international transfers to UnionPay.

Learn more about using UnionPay card transfers.

Online money transfer fees

How much does it cost to send money to UnionPay?

To send money to UnionPay with Wise, you will pay a small, flat fee and a percentage of the amount that's converted. We will always show you the total cost upfront - and you can rely that we won't hide any further fees in the exchange rate.

Sending money shouldn’t cost the earth, so we built Wise to save you money when you transfer and exchange internationally. We charge as little as possible: right now a tiny fee, eventually free.

How long does a money transfer to UnionPay take?

A money transfer to UnionPay (EUR-CNY) should arrive in 6 hours. Sometimes transfer times can differ based on currencies or verification changes. We’ll always keep you updated, and you can track each step in your account.

On many popular routes, Wise can send your money within one day, as a same day transfer, or even an instant money transfer.

Your transfer route

EUR
CNY

Should arrive

in 6 hours

Wise works nearly everywhere

Trust Wise with safe & secure money transfers

    Safeguarded with leading banks

    We hold your money with established financial institutions, so it's separate from our own accounts and in our normal course of business not accessible to our partners. Read more here.

    Audited regularly

    We make sure your money’s secure, and that Wise is financially stable. As we’re not a bank, your money isn’t FSCS protected — instead we safeguard it.

    Extra-secure transactions

    We use 2-factor authentication to protect your account and transactions. That means you — and only you — can get to your money.

    Data protection

    We’re committed to keeping your personal data safe, and we’re transparent in how we collect, process, and store it.

    Dedicated anti-fraud team

    We work round the clock to keep your account and money protected from even the most sophisticated fraud.

