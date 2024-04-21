Money for here, there and everywhere

One place to manage your money. Save when you send, receive and spend worldwide.

Open an accountSend money now

Save on fees when sending money abroad

Whether it’s 50 euros or 50,000 dollars, sending money shouldn't cost the earth. Wise lets you transfer money internationally, free from hidden fees. Try our calculator to see how much you can save versus high street banks.

Learn how to send money
  • 4.68 EUR
  • 5.99 EUROur fee
  • 10.67 EURTotal fees
  • =
    989.33 EURTotal amount we’ll convert
  • ×
    0.8615
Send money now

Manage your money worldwide

Save money when you send, convert and get paid in different currencies. All you need, in one account, whenever you need it.
Open an account
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store

The card that's always got the right currency

Get a debit card to spend online, at the checkout, and to withdraw cash in the currency you need right away.
Order your card Learn more
European Union FlagIndia FlagUnited States FlagTürkiye FlagSouth Korea Flag

  • We're regulated by the National Bank of Belgium

  • We protect your details through strict standards

Trusted by businesses small and large

Go global with the international business account. Pay employees, get paid and manage your cash flow in multiple currencies. Join over 300,000 businesses thriving with Wise.

Open a Business accountLearn more

For people going places

Man tosses American football in his hand outside on the pitch

Wise has changed the game in terms of simplicity, and certainly been a lifesaver for expat living.

I use Wise to pay a mortgage in a different country each month. Superb. That simple.

Gerald on Trustpilot

The best money travel buddy! Wise makes finances easier to deal with instantly.

Gemma on Trustpilot

Wise has been a lifesaver for me as a student in a foreign country.

Stefani on Trustpilot
Globe

Meet money without borders

We’re building the best way to move and manage the world’s money. Min fees. Max ease. Full speed.

Learn about our mission

Disappoint thieves

Every quarter, our customers trust us to move over £30 billion of their money. Here are some of the important ways we protect them.

How we keep your money safe
Login lock illustration

  • Our dedicated fraud and security teams work to keep your money safe

  • We use 2-factor authentication to protect your account

  • We hold your money with established financial institutions

Wise works nearly everywhere

  • AED flag
    UAE dirham
  • AUD flag
    Australian dollar
  • BDT flag
    Bangladeshi taka
  • BGN flag
    Bulgarian lev
  • CAD flag
    Canadian dollar
  • CHF flag
    Swiss franc
  • CLP flag
    Chilean peso
  • CNY flag
    Chinese yuan
  • CRC flag
    Costa Rican colón
  • CZK flag
    Czech koruna
  • DKK flag
    Danish krone
  • EGP flag
    Egyptian pound
  • EUR flag
    Euro
  • GBP flag
    British pound
  • GEL flag
    Georgian lari
  • HKD flag
    Hong Kong dollar
  • HUF flag
    Hungarian forint
  • IDR flag
    Indonesian rupiah
  • ILS flag
    Israeli shekel
  • INR flag
    Indian rupee
  • JPY flag
    Japanese yen
  • KES flag
    Kenyan shilling
  • KRW flag
    South Korean won
  • LKR flag
    Sri Lankan rupee
  • MAD flag
    Moroccan dirham
  • MXN flag
    Mexican peso
  • MYR flag
    Malaysian ringgit
  • NGN flag
    Nigerian naira
  • NOK flag
    Norwegian krone
  • NPR flag
    Nepalese rupee
  • NZD flag
    New Zealand dollar
  • PHP flag
    Philippine peso
  • PKR flag
    Pakistani rupee
  • PLN flag
    Polish złoty
  • RON flag
    Romanian lei
  • SEK flag
    Swedish krona
  • SGD flag
    Singapore dollar
  • THB flag
    Thai baht
  • TRY flag
    Turkish lira
  • TZS flag
    Tanzanian shilling
  • UAH flag
    Ukrainian hryvnia
  • UGX flag
    Ugandan shilling
  • USD flag
    US dollar
  • UYU flag
    Uruguayan peso
  • VND flag
    Vietnamese dong
  • XOF flag
    West African franc
  • ZAR flag
    South African rand
  1. Interest is offered through Wise Assets. Wise Assets is a trading name of TINV Ltd, a subsidiary of Wise. TINV Ltd is authorised as investment firm and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Our FCA number is 839689. We do not give investment advice, and you may be subject to pay tax. If you’re not sure, seek qualified advice. You can find more information about the funds on our website