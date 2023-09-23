Skip to main content

International wire transfer

  • 10.67 EUR
  • =
    989.33 EURTotal amount we’ll convert
  • ×
    0.870100
Compare international wire transfer services

Sending 1,000.00 EUR withRecipient gets(Total after fees)Transfer feeExchange rate(1 EUR GBP)
WiseCheapest864.86 GBPSave up to 45.12 GBP6.02 EUR0.870100Mid-market rate
WorldRemit856.73 GBP- 8.13 GBP3.99 EUR0.860166
Xe856.32 GBP- 8.54 GBP0.00 EUR0.856318
OFX856.10 GBP- 8.76 GBP0.00 EUR0.856100
Monese851.42 GBP- 13.44 GBP20.00 EUR0.868800
Xoom849.69 GBP- 15.17 GBP1.99 EUR0.851387
Rabobank849.27 GBP- 15.59 GBP16.00 EUR0.863077
Moneygram847.75 GBP- 17.11 GBP17.99 EUR0.863279
Western Union841.10 GBP- 23.76 GBP2.90 EUR0.843544
ING835.96 GBP- 28.90 GBP31.00 EUR0.862704
PayPal826.19 GBP- 38.67 GBP5.99 EUR0.831168
Sabadell823.34 GBP- 41.52 GBP22.00 EUR0.841863
LaCaixa819.74 GBP- 45.12 GBP36.00 EUR0.850350
We charge as little as possible, and we always show you upfront. No hidden fees. No bad exchange rates. No surprises.

International wire transfer fee: how much does it cost to transfer EUR to GBP?

Pay a small, flat fee and percentage

To send money in EUR to GBP, you pay a small, flat fee of 0.45 EUR + 0.56% of the amount that's converted (you'll always see the total cost upfront).


Fee depends on your chosen transfer type

Some transfer types have different fees which are usually tiny.


No hidden fees

No big fees, hidden or otherwise. So it's cheaper than what you're used to.

Wise
Fixed fee
0.45 EUR
Variable feeup to 114,929.00 EUR/month
0.56%
Variable feemore than 114,929.00 EUR/month
Discount applies

How long does an international wire transfer take?

On many popular routes, Wise can wire your money within one day, as a same day transfer, or even an instant money transfer.

Sometimes, different payment methods or routine checks may affect the international wire transfer delivery time. We’ll always keep you updated, and you can track each step in your account.

Your transfer route

EUR
GBP

Should arrive

in seconds

How to send money from EUR to GBP

    1

    Register for free.

    Sign up online or in our app for free. All you need is an email address, or a Google or Facebook account.

    2

    Choose an amount to send.

    Tell us how much you want to send. We’ll show you our fees upfront, and tell you when your money should arrive.

    3

    Add recipient’s bank details.

    Fill in the details of your recipient’s bank account.

    4

    Verify your identity.

    For some currencies, or for large transfers, we need a photo of your ID. This helps us keep your money safe.

    5

    Pay for your transfer.

    Send your money with a bank transfer, or a debit or credit card.

    6

    That’s it.

    We’ll handle the rest. You can track your transfer in your account, and we'll tell your recipient it's coming.

Protecting you and your money

    Safeguarded with leading banks

    We hold your money with established financial institutions, so it's separate from our own accounts and in our normal course of business not accessible to our partners. Read more here.

    Audited regularly

    We make sure your money’s secure, and that Wise is financially stable. As we’re not a bank, your money isn’t FSCS protected — instead we safeguard it.

    Extra-secure transactions

    We use 2-factor authentication to protect your account and transactions. That means you — and only you — can get to your money.

    Data protection

    We’re committed to keeping your personal data safe, and we’re transparent in how we collect, process, and store it.

    Dedicated anti-fraud team

    We work round the clock to keep your account and money protected from even the most sophisticated fraud.

Wire money abroad with the most international app

Looking for an app to wire money abroad? Sending money is easy with Wise app.

  • Cheaper transfers abroad - free from hidden fees and exchange rate markups.
  • Check exchange rates - see on the app how exchange rates have changed over time.
  • Repeat your previous transfers - save the details, and make your monthly payments easier.
Wise works nearly everywhere

