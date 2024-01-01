BMD to AUD Exchange Rate Chart
With Wise's Currency Charts, you can easily explore historical market data and analyse trends for any currency pair over time.
Our interactive charts use real-time mid-market exchange rates and allow you to view data over a range of periods, including up to the last 5 years. To access a chart, simply choose your two currencies and view detailed insights.
BMD naar AUD-koersverloop
1 BMD = 1,52311 AUD
0
Wacht je op een betere koers?
Stel nu een melding in, dan laten we het je weten wanneer het beter wordt. Met onze dagelijkse samenvattingen mis je ook nooit het laatste nieuws.
Learn more about these currencies
- Bermudaanse dollarBermudaanse dollar
- Australische dollarAustralische dollar
De Australische dollar is de munteenheid van het Gemenebest Australië en bijbehorende onafhankelijke eilanden. AUD is de gebruikte valutacode voor de dollar. Het is symbool is $, maar ook A$ of AU$ worden gebruikt om het te onderscheiden van andere dollar-valuta. De AUD wordt op de globale markten het meest...
Learn more about AUD
Top currency charts for Bermudaanse dollar
Other users have looked at the following popular currency charts.
Embed this chart on your website with our FX widget
The ultimate solution to enhance your website's financial content and provide your visitors with up-to-the-minute exchange rate information.
Our widget is designed to seamlessly integrate into your website, offering valuable real-time currency data to your users without hassle. Whether you run a finance blog, e-commerce site, or travel platform, our Forex Widget can be a valuable addition to engage and inform your audience.
Download onze valutacalculatorapp
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often - or just want to keep an eye on - to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Currency Converter is alleen een informatie- en nieuwsapp over wisselkoersen en geen handelsplatform voor valuta. De weergegeven informatie is geen financieel advies.