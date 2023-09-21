Online money transfer fees

How much does it cost to send money online?

To send money online with Wise, you will pay a small, flat fee and a percentage of the amount that's converted. We will always show you the total cost upfront - and you can rely that we won't hide any further fees in the exchange rate.

You can use our handy calculator to find out exactly how much will you pay for your transfer. The cost depends on where you will be sending money from and to, as well as on your chosen payment method.

No big fees, hidden or otherwise. So it's cheaper than what you're used to.