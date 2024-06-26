WOLTERS KLUWER stock information

WOLTERS KLUWER is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under WKL.AMS.

What is the current performance of WKL.AMS stock? As of 26-06-2024, the stock price stands at 153.50 EUR. The market has seen -0.25 EUR change in the price of a WKL.AMS share, representing -0.1626% change from the previous close of 153.75 EUR.



On 26-06-2024 WKL.AMS stock opened at 154.70 EUR, reached a high of 155.70 EUR, and a low of 152.65 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 153.50 EUR, while the closing price is 153.50 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 340120, indicating the level of market activity.



WOLTERS KLUWER during the last trading day has seen a high of 155.70 EUR and a low of 152.65 EUR.

What is the live share price of WOLTERS KLUWER? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of WOLTERS KLUWER, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of WOLTERS KLUWER is currently worth 153.50 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.