WHAT'S COOKING GP is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under WHATS.BRU.

What is the current performance of WHATS.BRU stock? As of 26-06-2024, the stock price stands at 75.20 EUR. The market has seen -0.80 EUR change in the price of a WHATS.BRU share, representing -1.0526% change from the previous close of 76 EUR.



On 26-06-2024 WHATS.BRU stock opened at 75.60 EUR, reached a high of 76 EUR, and a low of 75.20 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 75.20 EUR, while the closing price is 75.20 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 120, indicating the level of market activity.



WHAT'S COOKING GP during the last trading day has seen a high of 76 EUR and a low of 75.20 EUR.

What is the live share price of WHAT'S COOKING GP? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of WHAT'S COOKING GP, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of WHAT'S COOKING GP is currently worth 75.20 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

