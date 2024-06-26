Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft stock information

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under VTSC.FRK.

What is the current performance of VTSC.FRK stock? As of 26-06-2024, the stock price stands at 60.40 EUR. The market has seen 0.85 EUR change in the price of a VTSC.FRK share, representing 1.4274% change from the previous close of 59.55 EUR.



On 26-06-2024 VTSC.FRK stock opened at 60.40 EUR, reached a high of 60.40 EUR, and a low of 60.40 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 60.40 EUR, while the closing price is 60.40 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 137, indicating the level of market activity.



Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft during the last trading day has seen a high of 60.40 EUR and a low of 60.40 EUR.

What is the live share price of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft is currently worth 60.40 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.