VEOLIA ENVIRON. stock information

VEOLIA ENVIRON. is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under VIE.PAR.

What is the current performance of VIE.PAR stock? As of 26-06-2024, the stock price stands at 28.65 EUR. The market has seen -0.10 EUR change in the price of a VIE.PAR share, representing -0.3478% change from the previous close of 28.75 EUR.



On 26-06-2024 VIE.PAR stock opened at 28.73 EUR, reached a high of 28.96 EUR, and a low of 28.35 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 28.65 EUR, while the closing price is 28.65 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 1823532, indicating the level of market activity.



VEOLIA ENVIRON. during the last trading day has seen a high of 28.96 EUR and a low of 28.35 EUR.

What is the live share price of VEOLIA ENVIRON.? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of VEOLIA ENVIRON., you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of VEOLIA ENVIRON. is currently worth 28.65 EUR.



