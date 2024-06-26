VICAT stock information

VICAT is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under VCT.PAR.

What is the current performance of VCT.PAR stock? As of 26-06-2024, the stock price stands at 34 EUR. The market has seen 0 EUR change in the price of a VCT.PAR share, representing 0.0000% change from the previous close of 34 EUR.



On 26-06-2024 VCT.PAR stock opened at 34 EUR, reached a high of 34.25 EUR, and a low of 33.55 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 34 EUR, while the closing price is 34 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 24358, indicating the level of market activity.



VICAT during the last trading day has seen a high of 34.25 EUR and a low of 33.55 EUR.

What is the live share price of VICAT? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of VICAT, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of VICAT is currently worth 34 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.