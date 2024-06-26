UNIBEL stock information

UNIBEL is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under UNBL.PAR.

What is the current performance of UNBL.PAR stock? As of 26-06-2024, the stock price stands at 855 EUR. The market has seen -40 EUR change in the price of a UNBL.PAR share, representing -4.4693% change from the previous close of 895 EUR.



On 26-06-2024 UNBL.PAR stock opened at 860 EUR, reached a high of 860 EUR, and a low of 855 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 855 EUR, while the closing price is 855 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 17, indicating the level of market activity.



UNIBEL during the last trading day has seen a high of 860 EUR and a low of 855 EUR.

What is the live share price of UNIBEL? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of UNIBEL, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of UNIBEL is currently worth 855 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

