잠비아 콰차 일본 엔으로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 잠비아 콰차 일본 엔으로 is currently 6.240 today, reflecting a 0.764% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 잠비아 콰차 has remained relatively stable, with a 3.569% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 잠비아 콰차 일본 엔으로 has fluctuated between a high of 6.250 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 6.023 on 16-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.752% increase in value.