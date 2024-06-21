CFA 프랑 BCEAO 카자흐스탄 텐게스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFA 프랑 BCEAO 카자흐스탄 텐게스 is currently 0.759 today, reflecting a 0.938% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFA 프랑 BCEAO has remained relatively stable, with a 2.963% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFA 프랑 BCEAO 카자흐스탄 텐게스 has fluctuated between a high of 0.760 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.737 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a 0.687% increase in value.