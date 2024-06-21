세이셸 루피 to Brazilian reais exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 세이셸 루피 to Brazilian reais is currently 0.395 today, reflecting a 0.046% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 세이셸 루피 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.147% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 세이셸 루피 to Brazilian reais has fluctuated between a high of 0.401 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.360 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -8.114% decrease in value.