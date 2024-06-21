솔로몬 제도 달러 to Icelandic krónas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 솔로몬 제도 달러 to Icelandic krónas is currently 16.890 today, reflecting a 0.320% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 솔로몬 제도 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.656% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 솔로몬 제도 달러 to Icelandic krónas has fluctuated between a high of 16.924 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 16.698 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.933% increase in value.