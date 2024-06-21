솔로몬 제도 달러 아이티 구르드로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 솔로몬 제도 달러 아이티 구르드로 is currently 16.027 today, reflecting a 0.015% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 솔로몬 제도 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.216% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 솔로몬 제도 달러 아이티 구르드로 has fluctuated between a high of 16.053 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 15.835 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -0.991% decrease in value.