솔로몬 제도 달러 to Bulgarian levs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 솔로몬 제도 달러 to Bulgarian levs is currently 0.221 today, reflecting a 0.230% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 솔로몬 제도 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.791% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 솔로몬 제도 달러 to Bulgarian levs has fluctuated between a high of 0.222 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.219 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -0.869% decrease in value.