르완다 프랑 나이지리아 나이라 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 르완다 프랑 나이지리아 나이라 is currently 1.147 today, reflecting a 0.581% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 르완다 프랑 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.972% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 르완다 프랑 나이지리아 나이라 has fluctuated between a high of 1.160 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 1.134 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 1.204% increase in value.