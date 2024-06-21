루마니아 레우 일본 엔으로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 루마니아 레우 일본 엔으로 is currently 34.228 today, reflecting a 0.303% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 루마니아 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.931% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 루마니아 레우 일본 엔으로 has fluctuated between a high of 34.228 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 33.720 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -0.314% decrease in value.