루마니아 레우 to Bulgarian levs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 루마니아 레우 to Bulgarian levs is currently 0.393 today, reflecting a -0.009% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 루마니아 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.020% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 루마니아 레우 to Bulgarian levs has fluctuated between a high of 0.393 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 0.393 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.071% increase in value.