루마니아 레우 방글라데시 타카족 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 루마니아 레우 방글라데시 타카족 is currently 25.263 today, reflecting a -0.424% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 루마니아 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.330% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 루마니아 레우 방글라데시 타카족 has fluctuated between a high of 25.425 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 25.165 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 0.258% increase in value.