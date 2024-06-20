카타르 리얄 루마니아 레우스로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 카타르 리얄 루마니아 레우스로 is currently 1.276 today, reflecting a 0.405% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 카타르 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.332% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 카타르 리얄 루마니아 레우스로 has fluctuated between a high of 1.279 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 1.270 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a 0.177% increase in value.