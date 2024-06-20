카타르 리얄 파키스탄 루피 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 카타르 리얄 파키스탄 루피 is currently 76.545 today, reflecting a 0.061% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 카타르 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.151% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 카타르 리얄 파키스탄 루피 has fluctuated between a high of 76.545 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 76.383 on 16-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.142% increase in value.