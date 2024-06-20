카타르 리얄 모리타니어: ouguiyas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 카타르 리얄 모리타니어: ouguiyas is currently 10.757 today, reflecting a 0.006% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 카타르 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.145% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 카타르 리얄 모리타니어: ouguiyas has fluctuated between a high of 10.789 on 18-06-2024 and a low of 10.755 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a -0.274% decrease in value.