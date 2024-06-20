카타르 리얄 마케도니아 데나르로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 카타르 리얄 마케도니아 데나르로 is currently 15.814 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 카타르 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.691% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 카타르 리얄 마케도니아 데나르로 has fluctuated between a high of 15.833 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 15.703 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a 0.325% increase in value.