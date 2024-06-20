몰도바 레우 케냐 실링 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 몰도바 레우 케냐 실링 is currently 7.251 today, reflecting a 0.079% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 몰도바 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.160% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 몰도바 레우 케냐 실링 has fluctuated between a high of 7.285 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 7.166 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a -0.835% decrease in value.