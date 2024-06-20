라이베리아 달러 타지키스탄 솜니 여행 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 라이베리아 달러 타지키스탄 솜니 여행 is currently 0.056 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 라이베리아 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.238% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 라이베리아 달러 타지키스탄 솜니 여행 has fluctuated between a high of 0.056 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 0.055 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -0.998% decrease in value.