스리랑카 루피 우즈베키스탄 여행 (SOMS) exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 스리랑카 루피 우즈베키스탄 여행 (SOMS) is currently 41.513 today, reflecting a 0.180% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 스리랑카 루피 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.114% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 스리랑카 루피 우즈베키스탄 여행 (SOMS) has fluctuated between a high of 41.611 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 41.419 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -0.176% decrease in value.