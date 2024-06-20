스리랑카 루피 케냐 실링 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 스리랑카 루피 케냐 실링 is currently 0.421 today, reflecting a -0.298% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 스리랑카 루피 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.524% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 스리랑카 루피 케냐 실링 has fluctuated between a high of 0.425 on 16-06-2024 and a low of 0.421 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a -0.360% decrease in value.