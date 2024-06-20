감비아 달라시 체코 코루나 공화국으로 귀환. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 감비아 달라시 체코 코루나 공화국으로 귀환. is currently 0.343 today, reflecting a 0.198% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 감비아 달라시 has remained relatively stable, with a 2.695% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 감비아 달라시 체코 코루나 공화국으로 귀환. has fluctuated between a high of 0.345 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.334 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 1.136% increase in value.