가나 세디 필리핀 페소로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 가나 세디 필리핀 페소로 is currently 4.101 today, reflecting a -0.098% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 가나 세디 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.312% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 가나 세디 필리핀 페소로 has fluctuated between a high of 4.121 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 4.097 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -0.219% decrease in value.