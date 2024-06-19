조지아 라리 키르기스스탄 솜족 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 조지아 라리 키르기스스탄 솜족 is currently 31.200 today, reflecting a 1.900% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 조지아 라리 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.896% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 조지아 라리 키르기스스탄 솜족 has fluctuated between a high of 31.227 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 30.272 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -0.932% decrease in value.