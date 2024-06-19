포클랜드 제도 파운드 코모로 프랑화 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 포클랜드 제도 파운드 코모로 프랑화 is currently 582.226 today, reflecting a 0.011% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 포클랜드 제도 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.103% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 포클랜드 제도 파운드 코모로 프랑화 has fluctuated between a high of 585.362 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 581.385 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 0.233% increase in value.