포클랜드 제도 파운드 앙골라 콴자스 여행 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 포클랜드 제도 파운드 앙골라 콴자스 여행 is currently 1,097.890 today, reflecting a 0.237% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 포클랜드 제도 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a -1.056% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 포클랜드 제도 파운드 앙골라 콴자스 여행 has fluctuated between a high of 1,109.630 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 1,093.810 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -0.488% decrease in value.