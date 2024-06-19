피지 달러 파라과이 과라니족에 속한다. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 피지 달러 파라과이 과라니족에 속한다. is currently 3,347.210 today, reflecting a 0.369% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 피지 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.388% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 피지 달러 파라과이 과라니족에 속한다. has fluctuated between a high of 3,356.440 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 3,321.430 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -0.661% decrease in value.