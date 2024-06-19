바베이도스 달러 멕시코 페소로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 바베이도스 달러 멕시코 페소로 is currently 9.226 today, reflecting a 0.186% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 바베이도스 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a -2.314% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 바베이도스 달러 멕시코 페소로 has fluctuated between a high of 9.448 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 9.169 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.702% decrease in value.