아제르바이잔 마나트 우즈베키스탄 여행 (SOMS) exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아제르바이잔 마나트 우즈베키스탄 여행 (SOMS) is currently 7,432.960 today, reflecting a 0.127% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아제르바이잔 마나트 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.183% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아제르바이잔 마나트 우즈베키스탄 여행 (SOMS) has fluctuated between a high of 7,432.960 on 18-06-2024 and a low of 7,419.350 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -0.106% decrease in value.