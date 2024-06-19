아루바 플로린 중국 위안화 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아루바 플로린 중국 위안화 is currently 4.054 today, reflecting a 0.014% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아루바 플로린 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.047% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아루바 플로린 중국 위안화 has fluctuated between a high of 4.054 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 4.045 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.142% decrease in value.