아르메니아 드람 타지키스탄 솜니 여행 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아르메니아 드람 타지키스탄 솜니 여행 is currently 0.028 today, reflecting a 0.683% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아르메니아 드람 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.492% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아르메니아 드람 타지키스탄 솜니 여행 has fluctuated between a high of 0.028 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 0.028 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -1.022% decrease in value.