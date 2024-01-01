Convert VND to SLL at the real exchange rate

2,000 Vietnamese dongs to Sierra Leonean leones

2,000 vnd
1,792.46 sll

₫1.000 VND = Le0.8962 SLL

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.5080.9311.3511,375.961.37536.703157.095
1 AUD0.66310.6170.896912.1930.91124.332104.146
1 EUR1.0741.6211.4511,477.711.47639.417168.71
1 SGD0.741.1160.68911,018.361.01727.164116.268

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Sierra Leonean leones

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SLL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to SLL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs

VND to USD

VND to AUD

VND to EUR

VND to SGD

VND to KRW

VND to CAD

VND to THB

VND to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Sierra Leonean Leone
1000 VND896,23100 SLL
2000 VND1.792,46200 SLL
5000 VND4.481,15500 SLL
10000 VND8.962,31000 SLL
20000 VND17.924,62000 SLL
50000 VND44.811,55000 SLL
100000 VND89.623,10000 SLL
200000 VND179.246,20000 SLL
500000 VND448.115,50000 SLL
1000000 VND896.231,00000 SLL
2000000 VND1.792.462,00000 SLL
5000000 VND4.481.155,00000 SLL
Conversion rates Sierra Leonean Leone / Vietnamese Dong
1 SLL1,11578 VND
5 SLL5,57890 VND
10 SLL11,15780 VND
20 SLL22,31560 VND
50 SLL55,78900 VND
100 SLL111,57800 VND
250 SLL278,94500 VND
500 SLL557,89000 VND
1000 SLL1.115,78000 VND
2000 SLL2.231,56000 VND
5000 SLL5.578,90000 VND
10000 SLL11.157,80000 VND